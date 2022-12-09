Russia’s Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible.

Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner.

Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible,” noting that “compromises have been found” to clear Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout.

“We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future,” he added.

Despite negotiating the swap for Griner, the most high-profile American jailed abroad, the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison. (CNN, RIA, TWITTER, RUSSIAN FEDERAL CUSTOMS SERVICE, WHELAN FAMILY)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who returned to his homeland after 14 years in a U.S. prison as part of a swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner, said the West is bent on destroying Russia.

Bout, dubbed the “Merchant of Death” who provided arms for some of the world’s worst conflicts, was seen in Russia as unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation.

The Russian state media hailed his release, carrying the footage of him talking to his family from a private jet following a swap at Abu Dhabi’s airport and then embracing his wife and his mother on a snowy tarmac in Moscow.

Speaking in an interview for RT channel with Maria Butina, who also served 18 months in a U.S. prison after being convicted of acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States, Bout said he was still struggling to control his emotions after his imprisonment.

He charged that the West’s long-held objective was to destroy Russia.

“The West believes that it has failed to finish us off when the Soviet Union began to collapse,” Bout said. “And our efforts to live independently, be an independent power is a shock to them.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the swap was agreed between Russian and U.S. intelligence agencies, and that contacts were held exclusively to hammer out its specifics.

“It has no impact on the overall state of bilateral ties that looks sad,” Peskov said in televised remarks.

Despite negotiating the swap for Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the most high-profile American jailed abroad, the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.

U.S. officials said they did not see an immediate path to bringing about Whelan’s release, saying Russia has treated his case differently because of the “sham espionage” charges against him. Still, they said they believe communication channels with the Russians remain open for negotiations about his freedom.

Peskov said that “special services may continue their work if necessary,” and also noted the role of the UAE and Saudi Arabia in helping broker the swap.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Jasper James
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community

Latest News

WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer says she lied about having cancer
Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
Octavia Spencer poses with her Hollywood star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on...
Octavia Spencer honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame