Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county.
Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults.
West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted.
There were no injuries reported but the structures were a total loss.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.