Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county.

Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults.

West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted.

There were no injuries reported but the structures were a total loss.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.