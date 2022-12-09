Waco lighting business surprises Central Texas family with ‘Light up their hearts’ donated Christmas display

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco lighting business, Lighting by GGA, surprised a Bosqueville family with a custom, donated light display for their home Thursday evening, giving the family a memorable Christmas as they go through a rough time.

As they counted down from 3, the Clements family cheered after seeing the lights shine Christmas colors on their home.

Lighting by GGA named the Clements as winners of their ‘Light Up Their Hearts’ community contest.

“Everyone in our community nominates friends, family members, just someone that they love that they want to bring a little more Christmas tear to,” Julie Radle, marketing manager for Lighting by GGA and GGA Pest Management, said.

Radle said they received more submissions for one family than they had seen before. About 10 community members submitted the Clements’ story which touched Lighting by GGA.

Colter Clements had a sudden brain hemorrhage in March, changing his and his families lives. After being in the hospital for days, Colter suffered from loss of motor skills, as reported by KWTX a few months ago.

We had no idea, and you’re kind of like ‘why us, why him?’” said Jill Clements, Colter’s mom, said in a prior interview with KWTX. “You never think it’s going to be you, you never think it’s going to happen to you, and then here we are, grieving that version of your child that you lost, I still deal with that on a daily basis, I don’t have the eight-year-old that I did on March 5th.”

Lighting by GGA realized how much the community uplifted the family and how Colter’s story touched them. They decided to bring holiday joy to the family this Christmas with a custom, unique light display.

Employees and designers spent most of the day Thursday putting up the lights. From the roof top to the ground, they used all their bells and whistles for the display.

“We put together a fun design,” Curtis Henry, the lighting manager, said. “I went with more traditional colors, just reds and greens and a little bit of white... They really like deer. So we threw a few deer in our house design here as well.”

The Clements said this year, they would not have had the time to put up any decorations outside, and it’s something that Colter asks for year after year.

“It’s particularly special this year, just given what we’ve been through over the last nine months,” Jill Clements said. “To just bring hope and joy to our home this Christmas, it means the world.”

Jason Clements, Colter’s dad, said they are extremely grateful to all those who nominated their family and to Lighting by GGA. They know it will bring Colter a lot of joy this Christmas.

“He’ll probably want to come out every night to come look at them, and he’ll love our drive in on the evenings,” Jill Clements said. “We will definitely enjoy them.”

Lighting by GGA said their typical installations for Christmas lights costs around $1,500. After totaling the lights and displays, Henry said installing Clements’ light display would cost upward of $4,000.

As winners of the contest, Lighting by GGA installed the lights and will take them down for free as well.

The Clements are excited to look out the window to see the light display every day this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.