Waco man who sexually assaulted girl pleads guilty to reduced charge, gets four years in prison

Akelvuntray Uonatray Ugene Williams-Burton, 20, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child...
Akelvuntray Uonatray Ugene Williams-Burton, 20, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child Friday in a plea bargain with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was sentenced to four years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Akelvuntray Uonatray Ugene Williams-Burton, 20, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child Friday in a plea bargain with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams-Burton was indicted in September 2020 on aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact charges.

Prosecutors dismissed the indecency count and dropped the aggravated allegation in the plea agreement, which reduced the charge from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement, but questioned Williams-Burton’s resolve after Williams-Burton repeatedly shook his head following his guilty plea. Williams-Burton assured the judge he wanted to continue with his guilty plea.

Williams-Burton’s attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment Friday about the case.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 12-year-old girl told family members that Williams-Burton sexually assaulted her in June 2019.

Waco police were called to a disturbance after the girl’s family members went to Williams-Burton’s home to confront him about the allegations.

Waco police learned of the girl’s outcry and then accompanied her to the hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault exam.

Officers later found Williams-Burton, who voluntarily provided DNA swabs, which later proved he had improper sexual contact with the girl, the affidavit states.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Jasper James
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community

Latest News

Central Texas family surprised by Christmas lights
Waco lighting business surprises Central Texas family with ‘Light up their hearts’ donated Christmas display
File Graphic (KWTX)
Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: December 9, 2022
Good News Friday: December 9, 2022