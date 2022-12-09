Waco man who sexually assaulted girl pleads guilty to reduced charge, gets four years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was sentenced to four years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Akelvuntray Uonatray Ugene Williams-Burton, 20, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child Friday in a plea bargain with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams-Burton was indicted in September 2020 on aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact charges.

Prosecutors dismissed the indecency count and dropped the aggravated allegation in the plea agreement, which reduced the charge from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement, but questioned Williams-Burton’s resolve after Williams-Burton repeatedly shook his head following his guilty plea. Williams-Burton assured the judge he wanted to continue with his guilty plea.

Williams-Burton’s attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment Friday about the case.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 12-year-old girl told family members that Williams-Burton sexually assaulted her in June 2019.

Waco police were called to a disturbance after the girl’s family members went to Williams-Burton’s home to confront him about the allegations.

Waco police learned of the girl’s outcry and then accompanied her to the hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault exam.

Officers later found Williams-Burton, who voluntarily provided DNA swabs, which later proved he had improper sexual contact with the girl, the affidavit states.

