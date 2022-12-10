Cold front season is upon us

WEEKEND FORECAST: The same unusually warm and muggy conditions that we had all week can be found across Central Texas once again this Saturday. We’re tracking a cold front that’s been stalled to our north over the past few days. That front will slowly move south through Central Texas this evening into the overnight hours and bring us some changes.

Temperatures ahead of the front, which is us in Central Texas, have been warming into the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. If you travel to the Metroplex, who’s been seeing the front move in during the day, temperatures are much cooler in the 60s. As the front works its way to the south, temperatures will be dropping back into the 60s Saturday evening as breezy north winds and some rain return.

The front’s arrival will bring us a chance for scattered showers and storms and even some patchy fog. Rain coverage will be increasing from north to south throughout the evening and overnight hours. A few strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible as the front and an upper-air disturbance swing through Central Texas. Our entire area is under a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for severe storms. Our main concern will be some large hail, up to the size of quarters. Some isolated strong wind gusts and heavy rain will also be possible. Let’s remember to be careful on those roads as rain and storms move through. It won’t be raining the whole night, but rounds of moderate to heavy rain and thunder look possible for Central Texas.

Rain and storms are forecast to be to our east and southeast before sunrise Sunday. Waking up Sunday, look for cloudy skies and some patchy dense fog. Winds will be breezy out of the north waking up and temperatures will be noticeably cooler back into the 50s. Fog looks to clear throughout Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday afternoon depend on how much cloud cover sticks around. Most models keep us with cloudy skies which holds our temperatures into the upper 50s north to mid 60s south. Regardless of temperatures, it will feel much different outside Sunday afternoon after the very warm work week we had.

NEXT WEEK’S & LONG-RANGE FORECAST: If you’re a fan of the warmer weather, then you definitely want to enjoy the first few days of the week, because we have a MAJOR cool down heading our way this week. Sunday’s front won’t bring a lot of dry air into Central Texas, so we’ll quickly see humidity levels rise again as we head into the new work week. Warm and muggy conditions will be with Central Texas on Monday. Highs will jump into the upper 60s and low 70s. A Pacific cold front is set to slide through Central Texas early Tuesday. As the front approaches and moves through Central Texas on Monday into Tuesday, rain chances will increase once again. The better chance for severe weather looks to pass to our north and east. The best chance for rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Strong west winds return Tuesday behind the front. Temperatures will still be fairly warm and close to what we had on Monday. A trailing cold front will move in from the north Tuesday night into Wednesday and that will start to bring in some colder air. Temperatures on Wednesday look to drop back closer to 60°. Breezy north/northwest winds continue to move in that colder, Canadian air and temperatures will continue to drop throughout the end of the work week. Highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday and upper 40s and low 50s Friday. Freezing morning temperatures will also be with Central Texas. By next weekend, highs look to top out in the mid to upper 40s. Colder than normal weather may even hang around into the Christmas holiday. Just how cold will we be? Well it is still a little too early to tell, but we’ll continue to keep you updated.

