CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month. (Source: @ToledoZoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs.

The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal.

The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they can be watched on the zoo’s livestream daily.

Zoo officials said the cubs could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds when fully grown.

According to officials, the polar bear population is facing a serious population decline due to climate change. But the breeding program in Toledo offers hope for a brighter future for the endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion

Latest News

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
fastcast foggy road commute wet roads gloomy dreary
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast