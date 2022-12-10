Felon with history of indecency with children accused of exposing himself to Central Texas girl

Victim was waiting for mother inside a parked vehicle at the time of the incident
Jeremi Deshawn Guidry, 31, is charged with indecency with a child by exposure.
Jeremi Deshawn Guidry, 31, is charged with indecency with a child by exposure.(Booking obtained by KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jeremi Deshawn Guidry, 31, is charged with indecency with a child by exposure after he allegedly pulled up to a girl waiting for her mother inside a parked vehicle and exposed himself, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX states.

Guidry, the affidavit states, had three pending cases for misdemeanor exposure, in addition to prior convictions for misdemeanor exposure and indecency with a child by exposure, at the time he was arrested for the latest incident.

On Jun. 29, a woman called Killeen police to report a man exposed himself to her underage daughter, whom she left inside a parked vehicle while she entered a business.

The girl immediately called her mother to warn her that a car pulled up next to their parked vehicle, and the driver stood up, looked in her direction, and then started exposing himself.

The mother immediately exited the business and approached the car next to her vehicle. The woman told police she noticed a man sitting in the passenger-side seat with his pants unzipped and his male genitals exposed.

When the mother confronted the man, he allegedly jumped back into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The woman was able to take a photo of the car’s license plate and investigators traced the vehicle back to its owner, later identified as Guidry, the affidavit states.

During an interview with police detectives, the juvenile victim was shown a photo lineup of possible suspects and allegedly pointed to a photo of Guidry and said he is the man who exposed himself.

Detectives then brought in a lineup of men, and the girl once again picked out Guidry as the man who exposed himself.

Online jail records show Guidry is being held on bonds totaling $454,750.

