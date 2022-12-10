Madisonville Police searching for suspects who stole $6,000 worth of computers

The crime happened last Saturday at Walmart
Two people stole $6,000 worth of computers from Walmart
Two people stole $6,000 worth of computers from Walmart(Madison County Crime Stoppers)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week involves the theft of over $6,000 worth of computers from Walmart.

They are looking for the two people involved in the incident. It happened at the location on East Main Street in Madisonville on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Call Madison County Crime Stoppers with any tips at 936-348-3100, submit them online at www.P3tips.com/198 or download the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Jasper James
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community

Latest News

Jeremi Deshawn Guidry, 31, is charged with indecency with a child by exposure.
Felon with history of indecency with children accused of exposing himself to Central Texas girl
Camille's Saturday Morning Forecast
weed
Proposition A has left many confused on what’s allowed; This clears it up
fastcast toys for tots friday christmas gift gifts holiday kids kid children
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast