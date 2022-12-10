Multiple agencies investigating after human remains found in burned vehicle

By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple agencies are investigating after human remains were discovered in a burned vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and South Montgomery County Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire in a new construction area at 10800 Sleepy Hollow Road around 5 a.m. Deputies then discovered human remains inside the vehicle. The person was not able to be identified on scene.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes detectives along with Crime Scene Investigators, and investigators from the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office are currently conducting the investigation.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (936) 760-5800 Option 3 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #22A363258.

