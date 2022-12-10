Over 700 active duty, veteran families served at food distribution drive-through in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of active duty military and veterans have full pantries tonight thanks to the Military Family Advisory Network.

Dozens of cars lined up at the Killeen Food Care Center Saturday morning for the third annual food distribution drive-through to benefit military families.

“We believe no military family should worry about where they’re getting their next meal from, especially during the holidays,” Kristen Beattie of the Military Family Advisory Network said.

According to the Military Family Advisory Network, the organization that spearheaded the event, food insecurity impacts military families now more than ever.

“We’ve found in our research that 1 in 6 military families is experiencing food insecurity,” Beattie continued. “And so two years ago, we decided to take action on that. And we’ve been providing meals to families, over 1.3 million meals have been provided. And thanks to our partners like Tyson Foods providing protein, and CVS Health for helping us host these, as well as the Food Care Center of Killeen that’s allowing us to be here, and partnering with us on the ground.”

Over 700 active duty and veteran families were served nearly 50 pounds of food and household items, going home with everything from loaves of bread, to tissue paper, and even some sweet treats.

“This could be anyone, this could be any of us,” Dora Morton, a volunteer at the drive, told KWTX. “So it’s just always a blessing to give back.”

It’s an event that’s hits close to home for many.

“I was born and raised here, and to come back home and serve the community where I was born and raised means so much to me,” Raymond Cockrell, the executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, said. “But what an honor it is to serve the men and women who served our country.”

Those looking to learn more about the Military Family Advisory Network’s work can do so here.

