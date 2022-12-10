Over 700 active duty, veteran families served at food distribution drive-through in Killeen

1 in 6 military families experiences food insecurity, according to the Military Family Advisory Network
1 in 6 military families experiences food insecurity, according to the Military Family Advisory...
1 in 6 military families experiences food insecurity, according to the Military Family Advisory Network(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of active duty military and veterans have full pantries tonight thanks to the Military Family Advisory Network.

Dozens of cars lined up at the Killeen Food Care Center Saturday morning for the third annual food distribution drive-through to benefit military families.

“We believe no military family should worry about where they’re getting their next meal from, especially during the holidays,” Kristen Beattie of the Military Family Advisory Network said.

According to the Military Family Advisory Network, the organization that spearheaded the event, food insecurity impacts military families now more than ever.

“We’ve found in our research that 1 in 6 military families is experiencing food insecurity,” Beattie continued. “And so two years ago, we decided to take action on that. And we’ve been providing meals to families, over 1.3 million meals have been provided. And thanks to our partners like Tyson Foods providing protein, and CVS Health for helping us host these, as well as the Food Care Center of Killeen that’s allowing us to be here, and partnering with us on the ground.”

Over 700 active duty and veteran families were served nearly 50 pounds of food and household items, going home with everything from loaves of bread, to tissue paper, and even some sweet treats.

“This could be anyone, this could be any of us,” Dora Morton, a volunteer at the drive, told KWTX. “So it’s just always a blessing to give back.”

It’s an event that’s hits close to home for many.

“I was born and raised here, and to come back home and serve the community where I was born and raised means so much to me,” Raymond Cockrell, the executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, said. “But what an honor it is to serve the men and women who served our country.”

Those looking to learn more about the Military Family Advisory Network’s work can do so here.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
The six children have been found safe and the female suspect is in custody. Police said the...
Amber Alert discontinued: Six abducted children found safe, woman taken into custody
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion

Latest News

Kyle Watkins
Killeen Proposition A explainer
Waco city council works on removing permits and fees for garage and estate sales
City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales
Central Texans show up by the masses to make Christmas special for local children
Toys for Tots 2022 a big success
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans