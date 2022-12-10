Warm this weekend; strong front next week

We’ll start the weekend with humid conditions and warm temperatures but we are tracking a weak cold front.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday’s forecast is mostly the same as what we’ve been experiencing the last few days; a mix of sun and clouds with morning with lows in the mid-60s to warming into the mid-70s during the day. For today, a few spots of light rain could be possible ahead of a cold front that comes tonight, but our highest rain chances come tonight/Sunday morning. It’s very scattered, meaning not everyone will see rain but with the passage of a front we will see a slight temperature & humidity drop for Sunday. Any showers to start the day Sunday should clear out by the afternoon and high temperatures should peak close in the upper 60s/low 70s. That is still way above where we should be in December, but it’ll be better than it has been.

NEXT WEEK’S FORECAST: Temperatures and humidity rebound for the beginning of next week, as the same front pushes back to the north as a warm front by Monday morning. The warm up, this go-around, is short-lived as a stronger cold front arrives early Tuesday. It’s a stronger/faster front and should sweep through the area by lunchtime Tuesday. West winds behind the front will keep highs in the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday, but north winds arriving Tuesday night will drop highs close to 60° Wednesday. This front will bring the potential for scattered showers and storms to Central Texas - severe storms are possible but the concern is north of here at this time. We will monitor that potential very carefully over the weekend.

LONG RANGE FORECAST: Once we pull out the jackets next week, we might be needing them for a while. Many of our forecast models are suggesting temperatures may remain below average from next Thursday through at least early next week, but signs are pointing to another temperature drop arriving a few days before Christmas. We won’t know for a few more days how cold or warm Christmas will be, but it’s highly unlikely we’ll set a record high like we did last year!

