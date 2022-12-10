Toys for Tots 2022 a big success

By Madison Herber
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving.

From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to open on Christmas morning because of you.

This year has come with challenge, as our weatherman and the face of Toys for Tots Rusty Garrett continues to battle esophageal cancer.

“We ask about him, and we just want him and everyone to know how much he means to us, and how much he’s done for us,” said Bobby Batson, whose Corvette Club brought in 17 cars filled with toys.

But central Texans have continued his mission by showing up by the masses to deliver a child’s Christmas miracle. It’s a day driven by those who protect and serve our country.

No matter the need, or the way you give, central Texas knows how to give back during the holiday season.

In Killeen, they collected enough items to give three toys per child in need.

