Army CID offers reward in humvee theft in San Marcos

For reference, the images above show a similar vehicle.
For reference, the images above show a similar vehicle.(Army CID)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for credible information concerning a theft from the Army Reserve Center in San Marcos.

The theft of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle occurred between Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 in the 850 block of Leah Ave.

According to CID, the vehicle number “399 TPC A1-6″ is displayed on the front and rear bumpers.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact the Joint Base San Antonio CID Office at (210) 221-1050. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at: https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

Copyright 2022 KWTX NEWS 10. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

The 104-year-old Rockdale woman was honored with an unveiling ceremony on Saturday
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
(Source: MGN)
Texas DPS investigates fatal hit-and-run crash involving suspected Toyota Tundra pickup
Hospital Sanctuary Garden
Woman collecting donations for children’s hospital mural
Temple Police squad car
Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35