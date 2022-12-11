Dozens hurt in church bus crash in Harris County

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of people have been injured following a bus crash in Harris County Sunday evening.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1 p.m. Dec. 11 to a crash an apartment complex at 90 Uvalde Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a small church bus with about 25 people on-board, including children, flipped over.

Most of the occupants have been transported to area hospitals including one person who is said to be in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

