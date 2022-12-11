Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old

East Third Avenue in Rockdale has officially been renamed Gertharine Green Avenue
The 104-year-old Rockdale woman was honored with an unveiling ceremony on Saturday
The 104-year-old Rockdale woman was honored with an unveiling ceremony on Saturday
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green.

A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all.

“As a little girl she helped raise me and take care of me while my parents worked,” Ashley Bradley, one of Green’s granddaughter’s, told KWTX. “So she means a lot to me, she’s like a second parent.”

On Saturday afternoon, the 104-year-old was honored in a big way.

Months ago, one of her nieces made a request to the city of Rockdale for a street to be named after her aunt.

“In October, I came to Rockdale to attend the city council meeting and I asked them if they’d consider voting to change the street,” La Vera Wade, a niece of Green, said. “And they voted for an honorary street renaming.”

Yesterday, the renaming was codified in an special ceremony.

Friends, family and community members gathered at the intersection of East Third Avenue and Mulberry Street for the unveiling of Third Avenue officially being renamed Gertharine Green Avenue.

“It’s a historical marker,” Kinus Phillips, a niece of Green, told KWTX. ”So seeing her name on the markers is something we can tell our grandchildren and children about.”

Green is known as an avid church-goer, lover of cooking and fishing, and honorary grandmother to more than just her relatives.

“There’s nothing like a grandmother’s love, and I’m very grateful I have her in my life,” Adrian Matthews, one of Green’s grandsons, said.

As for Green’s keys to a long life: faith, laughter, and most importantly, great food.

“Get you a pot of red beans, cornbread, okra gumbo… and eat it,” Green said.

