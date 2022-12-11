Temple police investigating early morning home invasion robbery

Temple Police squad car
Temple Police squad car(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that took place early Sunday morning.

Officials responded to a call around 12:27 a.m. in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street.

Witnesses tell officials that four men, wearing masks, kicked in the front door to the home and stole an undisclosed number of items from the residence.

While the family was home during the incident no injuries have been reported at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

