Temple police investigating shooting

MGN (File)
MGN (File)(WCJB)
By Madison Herber
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it happened around 5:23 p.m. at the 900 block of E. Avenue B. Upon their arrival they found that one car had been hit by a bullet.

Witnesses in the area said that two vehicles traveled down E. Avenue B and were shooting at each other.

No injuries have been reported at this time and police are still looking for suspects.

Temple police ask that anyone with information should give them a call at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can make anonymous reports.

This is a developing story.

