Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302.

When officers arrived, they found the female driver had been stabbed multiple times.

She has been taken to the hospital.

There is no word on when the stabbing occurred in relation to the crash, how many times she was stabbed or the type of object used, according to police.

The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.