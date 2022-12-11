Texas cancer patient gets wedding of her dreams

By KHOU
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) - A Houston Woman battling stage four colon cancer finally got what she’s been waiting for; the wedding of her dreams.

After four years together, Ray and Norina Navarro knew their next step would be down the aisle.

They’ve been planning the perfect wedding for months all while Norina has battled state four cancer. A devastating diagnosis she got nearly 3 years ago.

“I don’t want to hear about statistics. I declare myself a miracle from god, and I will be that miracle,” said Norina.

Her recent hospitalization had doctors worried that they told Ray to do the one thing they’d been waiting for.

“Did yall get married yet? Because that’s all we ever talked about. She said you want to do it pretty quick,” said Ray. ”The next morning is when I jumped up and I knew then that we were going to get married.”

November 29 was to be their wedding fay and all he add to do was make it happen. Within hours, he along with the staff at Memorial Hermann brought in a florist, a photographer, guests including family who dropped everything and drove hours to be there.

Nov. 29 the couple were married
Nov. 29 the couple were married(CNN Newsource)

“I think the surprise was the beautiful execution of a wedding while she’s in the ICU,” said Dr. Gury Doshi of Memorial Hermann & Texas Oncology.

In the hospital, the pair became man and wife with vows carrying more weight than just words.

“Just the vow itself, just the manner in which he says it. And how we feel when we’re actually saying those things and really meaning them because we’re in a setting where that almost happened,” said Norina.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

Christopher Grider was arrested on January 21, 2021 after he was named in the seven-count...
Central Texas vineyard owner set to stand trial for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
TX: CANCER PATIENT GETS THE WEDDING OF HER DREAMS
For reference, the images above show a similar vehicle.
Army CID offers reward in humvee theft in San Marcos
The 104-year-old Rockdale woman was honored with an unveiling ceremony on Saturday
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old