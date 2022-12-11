Texas DPS investigates fatal hit-and-run crash involving suspected Toyota Tundra pickup

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run that left a tow truck driver dead in Mills County.

Troopers responded to the crash at 6:09 p.m. Dec. 10 on US 183 near Goldthwaite where the victim was loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck.

According to authorities, an unknown pickup truck failed to move over or slow down and struck the victim causing the truck to sustain damage and failed to stop and render aid.

Patrick Morin, 61, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace, Kim Avants. Next of kin notification has been made.

The suspected vehicle is believed to be a 2011 to 2015 metallic brown Toyota Tundra 4X4 pick-up truck.

A 2011 to 2015 metallic brown Toyota Tundra 4X4 pick-up truck.
A 2011 to 2015 metallic brown Toyota Tundra 4X4 pick-up truck.(Toyota)

“Evidence left at the scene shows that the vehicle had aftermarket fender flares that were painted to match, as well as factory trailer tow mirrors,” said Sergeant Bryan Washko, spokesman for Texas DPS. “The suspect vehicle is missing the right front fender flare and right trailer towing mirror.”

The crash investigation is active and open.

Anyone with information about this crash please contact DPS Waco Communications at 254-759-7131.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

Hospital Sanctuary Garden
Woman collecting donations for children’s hospital mural
Temple Police squad car
Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35
File image
Temple police investigating early morning home invasion robbery
Cha Community hosted Waco’s first holiday market for business owners who are Black, Indigenous...
New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses