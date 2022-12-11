Texas DPS investigates fatal hit-and-run crash involving suspected Toyota Tundra pickup

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run that left a tow truck driver dead in Mills County.

Troopers responded to the crash at 6:09 p.m. Dec. 10 on US 183 near Goldthwaite where the victim was loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck.

According to authorities, an unknown pickup truck failed to move over or slow down and struck the victim causing the truck to sustain damage and failed to stop and render aid.

Patrick Morin, 61, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace, Kim Avants. Next of kin notification has been made.

The suspected vehicle is believed to be a 2011 to 2015 metallic brown Toyota Tundra 4X4 pick-up truck.

A 2011 to 2015 metallic brown Toyota Tundra 4X4 pick-up truck. (Toyota)

“Evidence left at the scene shows that the vehicle had aftermarket fender flares that were painted to match, as well as factory trailer tow mirrors,” said Sergeant Bryan Washko, spokesman for Texas DPS. “The suspect vehicle is missing the right front fender flare and right trailer towing mirror.”

The crash investigation is active and open.

Anyone with information about this crash please contact DPS Waco Communications at 254-759-7131.

