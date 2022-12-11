Woman collecting donations for children’s hospital mural

Allison Dickson, who has donated toys to McLane Children’s Hospital for the last six years has a new mission to raise $15,000 for a mural in the hospitals sanctuary garden.
By Megan Boyd
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Allison Dickson has donated hundreds of toys to McLane Children’s Hospital over the last six years, including multi-thousand dollar gaming consoles but this year she’s going for her biggest project yet, hoping to raise $15,000 for a mural in the hospital’s sanctuary garden.

She says the hospital asked her to take on the project instead of a toy donation this year.

“[Staff with Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital] came to me and said, ‘we have a big dream, tell us what you think’ and I said ‘give it to me, I like to dream big’,” Dickson explained.

The project would add murals to the doors leading out of the hospital and along the outside wall leading to the garden that are currently blank.

Dickson says the hospital shared photos of some renderings of what the space could transform into if she raises the money to get it done.

Hospital mural renderings
Hospital mural renderings(Courtesy Photo)

Dickson herself a long time patient of Baylor Scott and White, surviving more than 30 years with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, despite doctors telling her parents she would only live for one year.

She credits her own hospital stay to an epiphany that the kids need their spirits lifted, especially at the Christmas season.

She says one of her biggest takeaways from spending so much time in the hospital is that any little detail can help lift your spirits, and she’s hoping the mural can do that for children for years to come.

“I thought about it and realized this is a forever gift,” Dickson said.

Those interested in donating can do so here or give cash, venmo, PayPal, check or money order to Allison Dickson by reaching out via social media or email, Alli91879@aol.com or call 254-624-9349.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

Temple Police squad car
Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35
File image
Temple police investigating early morning home invasion robbery
Cha Community hosted Waco’s first holiday market for business owners who are Black, Indigenous...
New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses
Cha Community hosted Waco’s first holiday market for business owners who are Black, Indigenous...
BIPOC holiday market in Waco