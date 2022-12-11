Woman collecting donations for children’s hospital mural

Temple, Texas (KWTX) - Allison Dickson has donated hundreds of toys to McLane Children’s Hospital over the last six years, including multi-thousand dollar gaming consoles but this year she’s going for her biggest project yet, hoping to raise $15,000 for a mural in the hospital’s sanctuary garden.

She says the hospital asked her to take on the project instead of a toy donation this year.

“[Staff with Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital] came to me and said, ‘we have a big dream, tell us what you think’ and I said ‘give it to me, I like to dream big’,” Dickson explained.

The project would add murals to the doors leading out of the hospital and along the outside wall leading to the garden that are currently blank.

Dickson says the hospital shared photos of some renderings of what the space could transform into if she raises the money to get it done.

Hospital mural renderings (Courtesy Photo)

Dickson herself a long time patient of Baylor Scott and White, surviving more than 30 years with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, despite doctors telling her parents she would only live for one year.

She credits her own hospital stay to an epiphany that the kids need their spirits lifted, especially at the Christmas season.

She says one of her biggest takeaways from spending so much time in the hospital is that any little detail can help lift your spirits, and she’s hoping the mural can do that for children for years to come.

“I thought about it and realized this is a forever gift,” Dickson said.

Those interested in donating can do so here or give cash, venmo, PayPal, check or money order to Allison Dickson by reaching out via social media or email, Alli91879@aol.com or call 254-624-9349.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.