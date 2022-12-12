About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers.

AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said driving is expected to be up by 2%, flying up by 13% and traveling by cruises, buses or trains up by 21%.

“This will likely be the third busies holiday travel period for the end of the year in Texas on record,” Armbruster said.

AAA expects about 8.2 million Texans will be traveling on the roads and about 370,000 will be traveling by air between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

Jarrod Provost, GRK’s Aviation Operations Manager, said that GRK is also expecting a very busy day at the regional airport.

“We’re expecting it to be very busy--full passenger loads for the planes that are arriving in GRK,” Provost said.

He said they are also preparing for tons of luggage as passengers plan to bring gifts and return with gifts.

The only airline offered at GRK is American with flights to and from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. As of today, flights range anywhere around $440 to over $700; however, seats are already becoming more limited before and after Christmas.

Provost said most passengers travel regional out of convenience as the airport provides closer and cheaper parking as well as low security check times.

AAA and Provost said security check times could take more than 2 hours for bigger airports; however, Provost said passengers will most likely have to wait five to ten minutes at GRK.

Both expect holiday travel to look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

“We know that air travel is rebounding in a big way, and this holiday season will reach about 98% of pre-pandemic volume,” Armbruster said. “Despite the higher airline ticket prices, more holiday travelers are still choosing to fly to their destination over last year.”

Whether Central Texans are traveling at all, it will be busier than years before, so, to help with stress, Provost recommends starting a checklist now, bringing a carry-on instead of checking luggage and prepare to get to the airport early.

For a regional airport like GRK, Provost said to get to the airport between 45 minutes to two hours before departure time. For larger airports, it is recommended to arrive at least three to four hours before departure time.

For Central Texans who are hitting the road this holiday season, Armbruster recommends avoiding roadside emergencies on your trip by checking your vehicle’s batteries, tires, brakes and engine before heading home for the holidays.

In terms of delays, Armbruster said he expects weather delays but does not expect delays because of staff shortages.

