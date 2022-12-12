Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder

Carlos Narvaez, 17,
Carlos Narvaez, 17,(Austin Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Austin teen has been arrested in connection to the murder of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning.

Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows Polk was involved in an altercation with an unknown man who pulled out a firearm, shot the victim and fled the scene, according to police.

Officers responded immediately and were able to capture the suspect a few blocks away.

Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
Texas DPS arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Mills County
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

Chris Beard.
University of Texas head basketball coach charged in family assault
Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport prepares for holiday travel season
About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals
FILE: Gov. Greg Abbott at a border security news conference in Mission, Texas on March 9, 2021.
Gov. Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Killeen Fort Hood airport expects busy holiday travel season
Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport expecting busy holiday travel season ahead