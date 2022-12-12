‘The best thing that’s ever happened to us’: Baylor Singing Seniors provides creative outlet for elderly

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Folks showcased their vocal chops at the Baylor Singing Seniors annual Christmas concert on Sunday.

The organization has been around since 1983. Members have been practicing every Monday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. since Labor Day weekend to get ready for the performance. Choir members range in age from 60 to 90.

“They don’t want to miss that Monday,” member Van Chaney said.

Family and friends packed the Woodway United Methodist Church for the concert featuring gospel music.

“I mean this music is just really designed for this time and I think this will just enrich their lives,” member Ralph Sparks said.

Sparks, who sings tenor, has been a member of the group for over a decade.

“It’s just something I love doing, being around folks and all,” he said.

Meanwhile husband-and-wife duo Marjorie Chaney and Van Chaney immediately joined after they moved to Waco six years ago. Van Chaney is the organization’s pianist.

“As soon as we saw the advertisements about Baylor Singing Seniors starting we joined and ever since it’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to us,” Marjorie Chaney, who is a soprano, said.

From pupils to pros the Baylor Singing Seniors unites members all under one roof.

“You don’t have to know a lot about music,” Marjorie Chaney said. “I wasn’t a music major or anything. You just have to love music.”

This year, the group performed seven concerts at senior centers in the Waco-area. Members said these performances helped connect them with other senior citizens in the community.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.