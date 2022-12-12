Central Texas man arrested for narcotics trafficking

LAGUNA PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been arrested by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office after authorities found narcotics during a search warrant Friday evening.

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies at around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 9 executed a search warrant relating to narcotics possession and trafficking at a travel trailer in the Lazy Oaks RV Park on County Road 1743.

Deputies arrested Lynn Dale Stone who was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and illegally possessed prescription drugs.

Authorities s also located scales and package materials indicative of narcotics trafficking.

Stone was arrested and transported to the Bosque County Jail where he was booked in with charges relating to the above narcotics violations.

