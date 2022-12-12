El Paso CBP officers seize 200 pounds of narcotics in railcar

195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine inside of a hopper car.
195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine inside of a hopper car.(US Customs and Border Patrol)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized over 200 pounds of narcotics at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

The seizure occurred Dec. 7 when officers were conducting inspections on a trail making entry into the U.S. from Mexico when the CBP canine alerted to an odor emitting from one of the hopper cars leading CBP officers to locate several bundles concealed within.

A thorough search resulted in the discovery of 195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine inside of a hopper car.

“All rail shipments entering the U.S. from Mexico are subject to several layers of enforcement,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Each car is scanned by an x-ray system while CBP officers and CBP canine teams at the rail crossing inspect the train as it arrives.”

The narcotics were seized by CBP. No arrests were immediately made.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

