Ex-Waco man pleads guilty to sexually abusing relative; given permission to surrender after Christmas

By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Waco man who sexually abused a 15-year-old family member in 2014 pleaded guilty Monday to multiple felony counts.

Michael James Davis, 54, was set to stand trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court Monday, but accepted a plea agreement instead that calls for him to be sentenced to eight years in prison on each of eight counts of indecency with a child by contact. The sentences will run concurrently.

Judge Thomas West found him guilty on the eight counts but delayed sentencing Davis until Dec. 28 because part of Davis’ plea agreement with prosecutors allows him to surrender to authorities after the Christmas holidays. Davis has been free on bond and wearing a GPS ankle monitor with no reported violations since his arrest in August 2015, officials said.

Davis, who has since moved to the Galveston area, had been charged with sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and seven counts of indecency with a child by contact, second-degree felonies enhanced to first-degree felonies because of Davis’ 1998 conviction for burglary of a habitation in Harris County.

He served about two years of an eight-year sentence on the burglary conviction, court records show.

Prosecutors reduced the sexual assault of a child charge to an indecency with a child by contact count and waived the enhancement allegation in the indictment under the terms of the plea bargain.

Davis’ attorney, Nora Farah, declined comment on Davis’ guilty pleas Monday.

According to arrest affidavits, Davis sexually abused a 15-year-old female family member on multiple occasions from October 2014 to February 2015.

Davis’ case has been reset numerous times, with the most-recent trial settings getting postponed because witnesses were unavailable, officials said.

