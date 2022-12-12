Gov. Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers

FILE: Gov. Greg Abbott at a border security news conference in Mission, Texas on March 9, 2021.
FILE: Gov. Greg Abbott at a border security news conference in Mission, Texas on March 9, 2021.(Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune)
By ALEJANDRO SERRANO
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling.

“I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night.

“I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”

Abbott made his remark Sunday in response to another tweet that said the Starr County district attorney fired his crime victims coordinator after she was arrested in connection to an alleged smuggling scheme, according to a local news report.

Currently, under the state’s penal code, human smuggling is a third-degree felony punishable by imprisonment of no fewer than two years but not more than 10 if a person is found guilty. Additionally, a person found guilty could be fined up to $10,000, according to the penal code.

Human smuggling received fresh scrutiny and outrage in June when 53 migrants died after being trapped in a tractor-trailer that was found near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Federal authorities indicted two Texas men for their roles in the tragedy, which authorities have described as the deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.

The men face charges of transporting undocumented migrants in a way that resulted in serious injury, death and the jeopardizing of lives; they could be sentenced to life in prison or to the death penalty if convicted.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
Texas DPS arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Mills County
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

According to reporting by Newsweek, Senator Mike Rounds tops the list of United States Senators...
Rounds, Thune amongst top in spending for charter flights
FILE- Woman marching past Supreme Court during protest for abortion rights
Texas has amended its constitution hundreds of times. It’s not likely to do so for abortion anytime soon.
Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Governor Kristi Noem wants to provide free tuition to members of the South Dakota National...
Veteran groups applaud Noem's proposed tuition benefits