Lufkin police release video of alligator capture

Lufkin police have released a compilation of body cameras from the capture of an alligator on Saturday.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Two officers responded to a business on Sellers Street off of Kurth Drive where an alligator had made its way into the business' fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

Two officers responded to a business on Sellers Street off of Kurth Drive where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

Officers caught the alligator and turned him over to animal control, which safely relocated him, the police said.

“Officer Caleb Forrest is our resident alligator roper/wrangler while Officer Christian Ibarra kept his distance but assisted with the perp walk,” said Jessica Pebsworth in an email statement. “AND kudos to the fabulous ladies from Animal Control - Officer Carol Cintula for her awesome catcher pole skills and Alisha Holman coming in with the duct tape for the win. We believe this 6-foot guy likely came from Kurth or Ellen Trout Lake which are both nearby. He was safely relocated.”

