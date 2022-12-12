One victim found in Temple shooting, police investigating

No suspects have been identified at this time
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man is injured following a shooting Sunday evening, as told by the Temple Police Department.

Officers responded to at around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

Authorities found a man shot who was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to police.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

