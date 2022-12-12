Parade of fronts send temperatures tumbling before Christmas

Through the first 11 days of the month, December 2022 has gone down as the 11th hottest start to a December all-time. While we’re still forecasting above normal highs today, tomorrow, and maybe even Wednesday, a few significant shots of colder air will move through over the coming days and weeks finally bringing us Christmas-y weather. We’re transitioning today from the warmer air from last week into the colder air arriving later this week. Morning temperatures are about the same as they were yesterday morning, starting out in the mid-to-upper 50s, but we’ll see a slight boost in afternoon highs as we warm into the mid-to-upper 60s. A few isolated sprinkles are possible at any point during the day today but the best chance for scattered light showers comes this afternoon and evening. The splash-and-dash showers won’t impact everyone, but don’t be surprised if you get caught under one of those showers as you finish your day today.

The scattered shower chances remain near about 30% through the evening, but those chances go up as we approach daybreak Tuesday. Tuesday’s cold front slides through during the morning hours. Scattered showers and some storms will roll in from west-to-east along the front. Since the front arrives early in the morning, it’ll thankfully help to limit the severe weather potential. A few storms along the front could bring gusty winds and hail, but our severe weather chances are limited. The front and the storms along it should cross over the I-35 corridor by lunchtime, but the front will then run into slightly more favorable conditions for strong storms east of I-35. Overall, all of Central Texas’ severe weather risk Tuesday is at a level 1, but the best chances for severe storms may be limited to the eastern half of our area. Temperatures Tuesday ahead of the front should start out in the mid-60s but those temperatures will dip into the 50s (and maybe even the 40s) right after the front passes through. Some sunshine will return behind the front’s westerly winds in the afternoon bringing returning sunshine. The afternoon sunshine should boost temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Temperatures will take a nosedive Wednesday as a secondary push of colder air moves in during the afternoon. Wednesday’s morning temperatures in the mid-40s should only warm into the low 60s with sunny skies overhead. As winds shift to come from the north Wednesday afternoon, it’ll pull chilly air in. Highs both on Thursday and Friday, with nearly full sunshine, should only reach the 50s! Upper 50s are expected Thursday while low 50s are in the forecast Friday. Morning low temperatures both Thursday and Friday will dip into the mid-30s, but some low 30s are possible too.

The forecast until Friday is pretty locked in, but the forecast after Friday is both potentially impactful and quite uncertain. Obviously, many Americans will be gearing up for holiday travel by next week and a large storm system could potentially snarl travel. Even before said larger storm system impacts the U.S., some forecast models are hinting at a quick-moving storm system rolling through Texas Saturday into Sunday. While this storm system is NOT guaranteed (with precipitation chances currently only at 20% both on Saturday and Sunday), the arrival time overnight Saturday into Sunday *could* potentially bring some sleet or light flurries Sunday morning since temperatures will be close to freezing. The storm system is by no means guaranteed to move through. Even if it does move in at a favorable time for wintry precipitation, accumulations will be minimal and nothing should stick to the ground.

The weekend storm system, regardless of whether or not it happens, has implications for next week’s forecast. If Saturday night’s storm system does push through, it could help to keep rain chances away until the middle of next week. If we don’t see a weekend storm system, however, then next week’s storm system could bring us impacts early next week. We’ll again be on the look out for strong storms and potentially some decent rainfall totals, but we won’t have a handle when that system moves through or what type of weather it’ll bring for a few days. We ARE confident that much of the country will experience colder-than-normal conditions next week. In fact, South Florida is the only spot in the Continental United States that experiences warmer-than-normal conditions next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.