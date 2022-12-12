Temple PD investigates shooting, two injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting where two have been injured.

officers responded at around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 11 to a shooting in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified as the suspect, and a woman injured.

Both have been transported to the hospital with their conditions are unknown at this time, according to police.

The suspect has been identified and is currently in custody and being treated for injuries that resulted from his involvement in the incident. Officers did not cause injury.

North 3rd Street will be closed until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Jefferson Elementary School premises was secured during the incident for the safety of the faculty and students. At no time was there any threat to the campus,” said Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the City of Temple.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

