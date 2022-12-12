Temple police identify man who apparently shot himself dead after shooting, wounding woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a woman critically wounded, and led to a lockdown at nearby Jefferson Elementary School.

Police identified the man as Edwin Zavala, 22. The wounded woman’s name has not yet been released but police said she underwent surgery.

Officers responded to the scene at about 8:45 a.m., Dec. 12, in the 3900 block of N. 3rd Street.

Investigators confirmed to KWTX that Zavala pursued a woman driving on North 3rd Street and then fired rounds at the woman before shooting himself. Police are still investigating if Zavala and the woman had any kind of relationship.

The suspect’s vehicle, an older model Chevrolet, crashed into a ravine and then through the fence at the nearby Security Mini Storage.

The suspect's vehicle, an older model Chevrolet, crashed into a ravine and into a storage business shortly after the shooting. (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

Paramedics transported Zavala and the victim to a nearby hospital, where the man later died.

The elementary school was never under any threat, but was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Jefferson Elementary School premises was secured during the incident for the safety of the faculty and students. At no time was there any threat to the campus,” said Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the City of Temple.

This comes after an armed-home invasion robbery, a stabbing and another shooting that left one injured, all in Temple over the weekend. The Temple Police Department said initial reports show these crimes do not appear to be related, but residents like Larry Bunts are still on edge.

“It’s a tragedy anytime we have those types of senseless acts of violence,” he said.

Within the last few months, Bunts moved to Temple from Killeen. He said he moved to the city to get away from the crime in Killeen, but he feels the violence has followed him here.

“It’s appalling and it’s scary. you can’t escape violence,” Bunts said. “There’s no escape. people cause violence.”

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

