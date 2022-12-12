Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound; woman critically wounded, Temple police say

North 3rd Street will be closed until further notice
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Police are investigating an early-morning incident involving a man who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman who was critically wounded.

Police have not identified the man who died but did confirm the wounded woman is undergoing surgery.

Police responded at around 8:45 a.m., Dec. 12, to the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street.

Police said the suspect’s car crashed into a ravine and then through the fence of a storage facility. No other people were injured.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, which has been identified as the suspect, and the wounded woman.

Both were transported to the hospital, where the man later died.

North 3rd Street will be closed until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Jefferson Elementary School premises was secured during the incident for the safety of the faculty and students. At no time was there any threat to the campus,” said Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the City of Temple.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

