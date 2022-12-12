Texas DPS arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Mills County

Police have recovered a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was allegedly involved in the crash.
Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38(Mills County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested the driver of the Toyota Tundra involved in the hit-and-run death of Patrick Morin, 61.

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38, has been charged with fail to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and is being held at the Mills County Jail.

Police have recovered a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was allegedly involved in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash at 6:09 p.m. Dec. 10 on US 183 near Goldthwaite where the Morin was loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck.

According to authorities, an unknown pickup truck failed to move over or slow down and struck the victim causing the truck to sustain damage and failed to stop and render aid.

Morin was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace, Kim Avants. Next of kin notification has been made.

The crash investigation is active and open.

Anyone with information about this crash please contact DPS Waco Communications at 254-759-7131.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
First responder in Hamilton, Texas on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over

Latest News

Temple PD investigates shooting, leaving 1 man injured
Temple PD investigates shooting, two injured
Chris Beard introductory news conference at UT
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard arrested, charged with assault
(MGN graphic)
Central Texas man arrested for narcotics trafficking
(MGN graphic)
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in Texas