University of Texas head basketball coach charged in family assault

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Texas head basketball coach Christopher Michael Beard,49, was arrested Monday morning for assault.

Austin Police Department officers were called to a disturbance at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 12 to the 1900 block of Vista Lane.

The caller reported the disturbance was no longer ongoing and one of the individuals had left the house.

Authorities responded and located a woman who stated she had been assaulted and strangled by Beard.

Beard was booked into Travis County Jail and charged with assault of a family member by strangulation/suffocation.

Beard was the head basketball coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2016 to 2021.

The University of Texas released a statement to the Austin American-Statesman stating “the university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

