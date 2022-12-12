Waco Fire Department responds to fire at vacant home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Garden Drive on Sunday evening.

Someone passing by the home noticed the house fire and alerted officials. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming out of one of the front windows and a large volume of smoke.

Most of the fire damage was contained to one room, but officials said there is smoke damage throughout the home.

Crews from the Waco Fire Department arrived around 6:39 p.m. and put the fire out by 6:55 p.m. Officials said no one was home, and they believe the home is vacant. No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal’s office is still investigating what started the fire.

