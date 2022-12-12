Welcoming winter temperatures back to Central Texas

Our next cold front comes tomorrow. The front is expected to move through Tuesday morning bringing a line of showers and storms that will push from west-to-east along the front. A few storms along the front could bring gusty winds and hail (mainly east of I-35), but our severe weather chances are limited. Temperatures Tuesday ahead of the front should start out in the mid-60s but those temperatures will dip into the 50s (and maybe even the 40s) right after the front passes through. The front will clear our the clouds and humidity so some afternoon sunshine tomorrow may help to rebound temperatures Tuesday afternoon into the mid/upper 60s. We expect to see temperatures trending downward all week long.

We’ve got a few reinforcements of dry and cold air coming our way this week so temperatures will fall and stay much cooler as we go through this week, the weekend, next week and possibility throughout the rest of the month. It’s definitely time to find the coats again - we might be saying goodbye to 70s for awhile. As far as rain chances go, after the front comes through tomorrow rain chances go away until possibly this weekend/next week. Rain totals from tomorrow’s front will be wide ranging - some will barely see anything, if at all and others could see isolated totals around .5″ - highest likelihood is about .25″.

Many Americans will be gearing up for holiday travel by next week and a large storm system could potentially snarl travel. Even before said larger storm system impacts the U.S., some forecast models are hinting at a quick-moving storm system rolling through Texas Saturday into Sunday. While this storm system is NOT guaranteed (with precipitation chances currently only at 20% both on Saturday and Sunday), the arrival time overnight Saturday into Sunday *could* potentially bring some sleet or light flurries Sunday morning since temperatures will be close to freezing. The storm system is by no means guaranteed to move through. Even if it does move in at a favorable time for wintry precipitation, accumulations will be minimal and nothing should stick to the ground.

