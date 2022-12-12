Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run

35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12.

Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West Lane to investigate the wreck shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 4.

They located the 39-year-old Wright suffering from serious injuries and started performing life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Wright eventually succumbed to her injuries, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:43 p.m.

Police said the suspect driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup.

The driver, now identified by police as Lee, later showed up at the police department to speak with detectives. A warrant was issued for her arrest shortly after that meeting, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 9, investigators and U.S. Marshals located Lee and took her into custody.

She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, and is currently being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

