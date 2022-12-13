12 Trees of Christmas: Woodway church to deliver holiday cheer to area non-profits

By Julie Hays
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A local church that put up a dozen Christmas trees representing 12 local nonprofits is getting ready to deliver a lot of holiday cheer after receiving thousands of dollars in cash and gift cards, and nearly 70 lawn sacks full of gifts.

First Woodway Baptist Church in Woodway has called the effort the Twelve Trees of Christmas.

The church asks for donations to be made to the chosen 12 non profits, each with its own wish list of items that would help their organization and the people they serve.

On a designated Sunday, church attendees walk to the front during the service and place their gifts under their chosen tree.

The wish lists include everything from hats and sweaters for the homeless who attend the Church Under the Bridge, to games and toys for the Advocacy Center.

The idea was born in 2005 after Chris Wommack, the worship pastor at First Woodway at the time, got a call from a manager at Hobby Lobby who said the store wanted to donate 18 Christmas trees.

“In a music committee meeting, we discussed how we could effectively use those, and I came up with the idea of putting up 12 trees across the front, having Sunday school classes decorate the trees and letting each tree represent a local ministry,” Wommack said.

The first year turned out to to be a big success and the ministry has grown every year since.

“This year, our church gave a number of gifts, gift cards, cash to these agencies,” Missions Pastor Rene Maciel said. “It’s been a wonderful time to be part of the 12 Trees once again. We are so thankful jut to be a part of the community and this is just another way for us to give back and love our community. We’re grateful.”

This year the organizations helped included The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Care Net, Church Under the Bridge, Compassion Ministries, The Family Abuse Center, The Cove, Friends for Life, Given in Jesus’ Name Food Pantry, Salvation Army, The Mentoring Alliance, and The Talitha Koum Institute.

