Baylor Head Basketball Coach Nicki Collen reacts to liberation of Brittney Griner

By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen reacted to the liberation of Brittney Griner during a pregame press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Collen described a wave of emotions that occurred after she heard Griner was heading home.

“Euphoric. I’m really happy that she’s home...discouraged at the same time that people just couldn’t be happy...because I don’t think we should be comparing human lives.”

