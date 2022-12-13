Baylor Head Basketball Coach Nicki Collen reacts to liberation of Brittney Griner

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen reacted to the liberation of Brittney Griner during a pregame press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Collen described a wave of emotions that occurred after she heard Griner was heading home.

“Euphoric. I’m really happy that she’s home...discouraged at the same time that people just couldn’t be happy...because I don’t think we should be comparing human lives.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.