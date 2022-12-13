Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation

The 8-year-old fell off a spooked horse and got dragged, suffering third-degree burns and a skull fracture. (KMGH, 3RD PARTY FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:13 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DENVER (KMGH) - After an 8-year-old Colorado boy was hospitalized in Belize following a horseback riding accident, a group that specializes in medical air transport brought him back to the United States for treatment for free.

Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback riding accident Wednesday while on vacation. He was on a horse that got spooked and began running, according to the family’s GoFundMe.

The 8-year-old fell off the horse and was dragged. He suffered third-degree burns on his back, arms and legs, a skull fracture, a minor brain contusion and lost a large portion of his scalp, the GoFundMe says.

The family estimated the cost to bring Stefan back home for the special medical treatment he needed was at least $40,000. He needed a medical aircraft with personnel who could monitor him during the flight. His mother, Heidi Keryan, pleaded with the community Saturday for help.

Help came in the form of Geno Haggan, the owner of Peak Medevac International, which is a team that specializes in medical air transport. He heard about Stefan’s case and decided to go get the boy for free.

“It gives me a lot of pride to be able to do this for somebody,” Haggan said.

Keryan said Haggan’s offer and the response from the community has been surreal. The family’s GoFundMe has raised more than $65,000 for medical costs.

Stefan’s third-grade teacher, Mrs. Olmos, and a group of teachers and faculty at Orchard Park Academy gathered on Sunday afternoon to make signs for Stefan’s arrival.

“It was pretty scary there at the beginning,” Olmos said. “Stefan is so smart, so friendly to others. He’s friends with everybody and just shows such respect and a hunger for learning. He’s such a wonderful student to have in our class.”

Stefan arrived at a Colorado airport late Sunday and was transported to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

