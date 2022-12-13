Correctional officer shot, killed while arriving for work in Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department.

Officials say a senior correctional officer, identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner, apparently was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when someone shot and killed him in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are currently looking through surveillance video to try and identify the shooter.

