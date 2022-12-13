Correctional officer shot, killed while arriving for work in Georgia

A deadly shooting Tuesday morning at the Gwinnett Correctional Center is under investigation.
A deadly shooting Tuesday morning at the Gwinnett Correctional Center is under investigation.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department.

Officials say a senior correctional officer, identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner, apparently was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when someone shot and killed him in the parking lot.

THE LATEST:

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are currently looking through surveillance video to try and identify the shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

LOCATION:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

