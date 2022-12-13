Extended stretch of colder weather starts now

After an active weather day in Texas, Oklahoma, & Louisiana today, things will get a lot quieter for the remainder of the week. We now sit behind Tuesday’s cold front and sunshine will return Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, scattered showers will remain possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but that’s it for the rain this week. The big chill will be slow to get here, gradually over the next few days.

Wednesday and Thursday are very pleasant with highs not overly cold - in the low 60s Wednesday, upper 50s Thursday. Another round of cold air pushes in Thursday night, bringing temperatures down even more on Friday & into the weekend. Highs only in the low 50s Friday, Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. Our low temperatures will hover right around freezing starting Wednesday night/Thursday morning and that’s the case for the end of the week and into the weekend. Go ahead and bring those pets and sensitive plants indoors starting Wednesday night.

A passing storm system brings back some light rain showers for a chilly and cloudy Saturday. Long range forecast data is showing an Arctic cold outbreak by the end of next week and possibly through the Christmas holiday too. As of right now, cold air is expected to be in place potentially in time for wintry weather next Thursday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Will we see rain, sleet, snow, graupel, freezing rain, or a combination of any of those? We just don’t know at this point, but we’re at least growing confident that temperatures may be close to or even over 20° colder than average late next week. Stay tuned for the latest updates as we track the colder weather headed our way.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.