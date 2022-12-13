Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Imagine at a blink of an eye, your dreams go up in flames, that’s the reality for Aniceto Charles Jr.

He said his favorite part about the job is getting to know his customers and form a connection.

“They say, ‘Oh, we love this food. Can you put some more spice in it?’ We create this relationship with the person,” said Charles.

He has owned Tru Jamaica with his mother, Viva Charles, for almost three years.

Back in 2001, the two had a successful Jamaican restaurant in and wanted to expand.

Mrs. Charles said business was booming because it was one of the few Jamaican restaurants in the area.

“Coming to Waco, that was a part of the whole dream. We said ‘Wow, we can do the same thing in Waco,’” said Charles.

But they said they didn’t expect their dream to burn down from an outlet fire.

“I couldn’t believe it. I had to take a seat and had to really take it in. It’s like you grow a plant and the plant grows and starts blossoming. I did all this work with my hands,” said Charles.

The melted items leave painful memories of the accident.

“We have to replace all the rafters, we have to change the roof, we have to get new furniture, HVAC equipment, full kitchen. There’s so many things,” said Charles.

Officials estimate it costing roughly $200,000 to rebuild.

Thankfully, no one was at the restaurant to get hurt.

Charles sayid his pain would heighten if that was the reality.

“It’s a blessing. If anyone of our staff had gotten injured. I don’t know how I would feel, I don’t want to think about it, but it would be a lot,” said Charles.

Even though the fire set the Charles’ back, what only sparks their interest is rebuilding and moving forward

“Everyone has drawn in and was willing to help because of this. Neighbors, fellow restaurants have reached out and offered us their support. So, I’m just thankful, and I’m going to stay thankful,” said Charles.

“We want to open up, we want to continue. So, we’re going to fight the good fight and get it going. Right now, we’re just trying to gather our thoughts,” said Charles.

You can help the family through this GoFundMe link.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.