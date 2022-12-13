Football world reacts to the loss of Coach Mike Leach
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died, the university announced Tuesday. He was 61 years old.
Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.
Those who were able to work with Leach have expressed their thoughts.
Dave Aranda
My family and I are saddened to learn about the passing of Coach Leach. My time with him had a great impact on me, both as a coach and as a person. Sharon, our deepest condolences to you and your family during this time.— Dave Aranda (@CoachDaveAranda) December 13, 2022
Sonny Dykes
It’s hard to put into words the impact that Mike Leach had on the players he coached, the game of football and me personally.He was a unique personality and independent thinker and a great friend. No one had a greater influence on my life other than my father. Rest In Peace coach— Sonny Dykes (@CoachSonnyDykes) December 13, 2022
Josh Heupel
Heartbroken. Prayers for the entire Leach family and @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/pluR0EMCDN— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 13, 2022
Dana Holgorson
Mike Leach was more than an incredible, innovative, impactful, successful, popular football coach. He was all that as a husband to Sharon and a father to Janeen, Kimberly, Cody & Kiersten! Brilliant, thoughtful, kind man who taught me so much in so many different ways. RIP Coach! pic.twitter.com/blaNBbhLfi— Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 13, 2022
Lincoln Riley
Coach-— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 13, 2022
You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on-
Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others.
All of our prayers are with Sharon & the Leach family-
Rest In Peace my friend🙏 pic.twitter.com/C43e2MZvBB
Ken Wilson
Damn! Very sad news. Mike Leach was a one of a kind Person, Coach, and Friend! Never had a bad day when I was with Coach! I will miss you boss! RIP! Please watch over us down here on the field! pic.twitter.com/eQ0IPp0QNt— Coach Ken Wilson (@CoachKWils) December 13, 2022
Bill Bedenbaugh
Devastated and heartbroken that my coach, Mike Leach is gone. Coach was one of a kind and had a lasting impact on my life and career. I would not be where I am without him. Love you coach. Praying for Sharon and his family!— Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) December 13, 2022
Wes Welker
My thoughts and prayers are with @Coach_Leach and his family. Keep swinging that sword coach. We are all pulling for you!— Wes Welker (@WesWelker) December 12, 2022
Texas Tech University
Forever one of the most innovative minds in history.— Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) December 13, 2022
Our entire department mourns the passing of Coach Leach. pic.twitter.com/wcsXhDMLTK
Baylor University
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leach family and friends. pic.twitter.com/vIsURGc8cW— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 13, 2022
JJ Watt
Truly one of a kind.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 13, 2022
Rest in Peace Mike Leach.
Patrick Mahomes
Prayers to the Leach family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 True legend of the game!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 13, 2022
RGIII
So sad to hear of Mike Leach’s passing. Praying for his family and loved ones.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022
Dak Prescott
“My Thoughts & Prayers are with the Leach Family! Thank you for your Impact on the game and the Lives you coached! You will be missed, Rest Easy Pirate.“ pic.twitter.com/SkzhIGgTqh— Dak Prescott (@dak) December 13, 2022
Nick Saban
RIP. You will be missed, Pirate 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/rja53aYG3s— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 13, 2022
CBS Sports
The time Mike Leach recruited a kid who won a kicking contest during a Texas Tech game to join the team.— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 13, 2022
He didn't miss an extra point after that 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hoOJ9pYMsi
