Football world reacts to the loss of Coach Mike Leach

The 61 year old passes away from a heart condition.(kkco/kjct)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died, the university announced Tuesday. He was 61 years old.

Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.

Those who were able to work with Leach have expressed their thoughts.

Dave Aranda

Sonny Dykes

Josh Heupel

Dana Holgorson

Lincoln Riley

Ken Wilson

Bill Bedenbaugh

Wes Welker

Texas Tech University

Baylor University

JJ Watt

Patrick Mahomes

RGIII

Dak Prescott

Nick Saban

CBS Sports

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

