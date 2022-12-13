Football world reacts to the loss of Coach Mike Leach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died, the university announced Tuesday. He was 61 years old.

Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.

Those who were able to work with Leach have expressed their thoughts.

Dave Aranda

My family and I are saddened to learn about the passing of Coach Leach. My time with him had a great impact on me, both as a coach and as a person. Sharon, our deepest condolences to you and your family during this time. — Dave Aranda (@CoachDaveAranda) December 13, 2022

Sonny Dykes

It’s hard to put into words the impact that Mike Leach had on the players he coached, the game of football and me personally.He was a unique personality and independent thinker and a great friend. No one had a greater influence on my life other than my father. Rest In Peace coach — Sonny Dykes (@CoachSonnyDykes) December 13, 2022

Josh Heupel

Heartbroken. Prayers for the entire Leach family and @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/pluR0EMCDN — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 13, 2022

Dana Holgorson

Mike Leach was more than an incredible, innovative, impactful, successful, popular football coach. He was all that as a husband to Sharon and a father to Janeen, Kimberly, Cody & Kiersten! Brilliant, thoughtful, kind man who taught me so much in so many different ways. RIP Coach! pic.twitter.com/blaNBbhLfi — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 13, 2022

Lincoln Riley

Coach-

You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on-



Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others.



All of our prayers are with Sharon & the Leach family-



Rest In Peace my friend🙏 pic.twitter.com/C43e2MZvBB — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 13, 2022

Ken Wilson

Damn! Very sad news. Mike Leach was a one of a kind Person, Coach, and Friend! Never had a bad day when I was with Coach! I will miss you boss! RIP! Please watch over us down here on the field! pic.twitter.com/eQ0IPp0QNt — Coach Ken Wilson (@CoachKWils) December 13, 2022

Bill Bedenbaugh

Devastated and heartbroken that my coach, Mike Leach is gone. Coach was one of a kind and had a lasting impact on my life and career. I would not be where I am without him. Love you coach. Praying for Sharon and his family! — Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) December 13, 2022

Wes Welker

My thoughts and prayers are with @Coach_Leach and his family. Keep swinging that sword coach. We are all pulling for you! — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) December 12, 2022

Texas Tech University

Forever one of the most innovative minds in history.



Our entire department mourns the passing of Coach Leach. pic.twitter.com/wcsXhDMLTK — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) December 13, 2022

Baylor University

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leach family and friends. pic.twitter.com/vIsURGc8cW — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 13, 2022

JJ Watt

Truly one of a kind.



Rest in Peace Mike Leach. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 13, 2022

Patrick Mahomes

Prayers to the Leach family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 True legend of the game! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 13, 2022

RGIII

So sad to hear of Mike Leach’s passing. Praying for his family and loved ones. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022

Dak Prescott

“My Thoughts & Prayers are with the Leach Family! Thank you for your Impact on the game and the Lives you coached! You will be missed, Rest Easy Pirate.“ pic.twitter.com/SkzhIGgTqh — Dak Prescott (@dak) December 13, 2022

Nick Saban

RIP. You will be missed, Pirate 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/rja53aYG3s — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 13, 2022

CBS Sports

The time Mike Leach recruited a kid who won a kicking contest during a Texas Tech game to join the team.



He didn't miss an extra point after that 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hoOJ9pYMsi — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.