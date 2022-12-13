Men with extensive criminal histories involved in deadly shooting in Bellmead, police say

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Demicco Chambliss and left a man with an extensive criminal history, identified by police as Dennis Estelle, wounded and hospitalized, said Stephen Leonard with the Bellmead Police Deparment.

The shooting was reported at about 9:47 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive.

Police said officers responding to the shooting found Chambliss suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Estelle reportedly suffered a gunshot wound in the groin area and drove himself to the hospital, Leonard said.

Police said Estelle and Chambliss both have an “extensive” criminal history. Estelle was currently out on bond even though he has “between 10 and eleven” open felony cases against him, Leonard said.

When asked why Estelle was out on bond despite his criminal history, Leonard said, “that’s a good question I wish I had answers to ... It’s very frustrating. It puts my officers’ lives in jeopardy. It puts the citizens in jeopardy.”

“I think there is a strong possibility this could have been avoided and we are very excited for the new district attorney to take office” in McLennan County, Leonard said.

Leonard declined to provide an update on Estelle’s condition.

