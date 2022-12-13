Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -Brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives across the country daily.

According to data released by the FBI crimes against police are trending upward. Data shows that 129 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021 with 60,105 being assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.

The trend of crimes against police is even being seen in the Brazos Valley. Two Milam County Sheriff Deputies are the latest survivors of shootings.

A Milam County deputy was shot twice outside the Rockdale city limits back in October. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV who serves as the department’s mental health deputy, was on a mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot. During the assessment, Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said the gunman became uncooperative while showing suicidal tendencies and it was determined that he was in crisis and a danger to himself and others. When Deputy Ferguson tried to take the man for an emergency order of detention, the man opened fire on the deputy.

Deputy Ferguson IV was hit multiple times and returned fire, fatally striking the gunman. After several weeks of rehabilitation, Ferguson was welcomed home by family and friends to begin his road to recovery.

Most recently a Milam County deputy was shot at by a driver during a routine traffic stop in Thorndale last week.

According to reports Deputy Keith Beasley turned on his lights to make a stop on a minor violation when the driver opened fire out the back window of his vehicle, striking the patrol car three times. One bullet went through the front windshield, narrowly missing the deputy and two struck the light bar on top of the patrol unit. Thankfully Beasley was not injured during the incident.

Sheriff Clore says the danger comes with the job but deputies are being extra cautious in what appears to be an uptick in violent crimes in the county.

“I’ve been a cop for just shy of 23 years and I’ve noticed here in our area it seems to be an uptick in more violent crime we are dealing with,” said Clore. “Our guys are being, are a little more I guess aware of their surroundings even more so than they were. They’re looking back on their training and making sure that they’re doing everything right and we’re trying to get everything I guess together to make sure all of our guys are safe.”

Although these situations can be discouraging Sheriff Mike Clore says having the support of the community is something that keeps them going.

“One thing we’re lucky about here in Milam County, our community supports us and that goes for the paramedics, fire personnel as well. Our emergency services are treated well by the citizens,” said Clore.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.