Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months

Milam County Sheriff's Office
Milam County Sheriff's Office(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -Brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives across the country daily.

According to data released by the FBI crimes against police are trending upward. Data shows that 129 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021 with 60,105 being assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.

The trend of crimes against police is even being seen in the Brazos Valley. Two Milam County Sheriff Deputies are the latest survivors of shootings.

A Milam County deputy was shot twice outside the Rockdale city limits back in October. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV who serves as the department’s mental health deputy, was on a mental health-related call along with Central County Services when he was shot. During the assessment, Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said the gunman became uncooperative while showing suicidal tendencies and it was determined that he was in crisis and a danger to himself and others. When Deputy Ferguson tried to take the man for an emergency order of detention, the man opened fire on the deputy.

Deputy Ferguson IV was hit multiple times and returned fire, fatally striking the gunman. After several weeks of rehabilitation, Ferguson was welcomed home by family and friends to begin his road to recovery.

Most recently a Milam County deputy was shot at by a driver during a routine traffic stop in Thorndale last week.

According to reports Deputy Keith Beasley turned on his lights to make a stop on a minor violation when the driver opened fire out the back window of his vehicle, striking the patrol car three times. One bullet went through the front windshield, narrowly missing the deputy and two struck the light bar on top of the patrol unit. Thankfully Beasley was not injured during the incident.

Sheriff Clore says the danger comes with the job but deputies are being extra cautious in what appears to be an uptick in violent crimes in the county.

“I’ve been a cop for just shy of 23 years and I’ve noticed here in our area it seems to be an uptick in more violent crime we are dealing with,” said Clore. “Our guys are being, are a little more I guess aware of their surroundings even more so than they were. They’re looking back on their training and making sure that they’re doing everything right and we’re trying to get everything I guess together to make sure all of our guys are safe.”

Although these situations can be discouraging Sheriff Mike Clore says having the support of the community is something that keeps them going.

“One thing we’re lucky about here in Milam County, our community supports us and that goes for the paramedics, fire personnel as well. Our emergency services are treated well by the citizens,” said Clore.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38
DPS arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed tow truck driver in Central Texas
Hundreds of Texas United Methodist Church congregations separate from denomination
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Athena Strand and Tanner Horner
Affidavit: FedEx driver strangled Athena Strand, 7, after accidentally running her over
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. ...
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound; woman critically wounded, Temple police say

Latest News

An accident has closed down the northbound lanes of I-35 in Waco.
Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco
A fire heavily damaged Tru Jamaica, a restaurant in North Waco.
Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica; rebuilding expected to cost $200K
The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person...
Car chase ends in deadly shooting in Temple
A fire heavily damaged Tru Jamaica, a restaurant in North Waco.
Fire ravages Waco's Tru Jamaica