Pedestrian killed after attempting to cross I-35 on foot in Waco

An accident has closed down the northbound lanes of I-35 in Waco.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian attempting to cross Interstate-35 on foot.

Police said it happened in the highway’s northbound lanes near exit 337A shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Police said the pedestrian, described only as a 51-year-old man, died as a result of the severity of his injuries.

An investigation revealed the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound on I-35 near the exit when the man was attempting to cross the interstate on foot and was struck by the driver.

Police will identify the pedestrian once his family is notified.

The deadly collision remains under investigation.

