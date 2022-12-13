Rockdale ISD names new Athletic Director

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - Rockdale ISD trustees named Hunter Hamrick as the next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for Rockdale ISD at the December 12, 2022 regular board meeting. Coach Hamrick will replace current Athletic Director Jacob Campsey.

Hamrick is presently serving as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Ingleside High School in Ingleside, Texas, where he has been since leaving Rockdale in 2016. He has led the Mustangs to qualify for the playoffs four out of the last five years and helped rejuvenate both boys and girls athletic programs while at Ingleside. Previously, Hamrick was the offensive coordinator while at Rockdale High School, when the team won 30 games in his final three years with RHS.

Other coaching stints for Hamrick include Los Fresnos High School and Lexington High School. Coach Hamrick is a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he was an All-American punter. He and his wife, Morgan, a special education teacher, have three children (Hayze, Hutch and Maybri).

“We are excited to welcome Coach Hamrick and his family back to Rockdale ISD. His knowledge and experience as an athletic director, along with his ability to build relationships with students, staff and the community will be a tremendous asset for Rockdale,” stated Superintendent Denise Monzingo. Coach Hamrick will be in the district this Thursday to meet with students and staff and will begin his new position in January.

